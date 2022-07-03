First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $29.07 on Thursday. First Capital has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $98.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

