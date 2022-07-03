First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of First Capital Realty stock opened at C$14.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$14.08 and a 1-year high of C$19.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.13.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

