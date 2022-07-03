First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 214,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

SLB opened at $35.65 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

