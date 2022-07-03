First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 2.6% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,369,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $81.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

