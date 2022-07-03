First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 502 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $433.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $433.15 and its 200 day moving average is $415.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

