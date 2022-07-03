First Quadrant LLC CA Acquires Shares of 423 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $97.95 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

