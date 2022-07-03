First Quadrant LLC CA Buys New Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hayward by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Hayward by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hayward news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,928 shares in the company, valued at $160,204.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $117,713,601.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,910,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,945,434 shares of company stock valued at $138,164,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

HAYW opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.37. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

