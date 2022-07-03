First Quadrant LLC CA Makes New Investment in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Alignment Healthcare makes up about 0.3% of First Quadrant LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,048,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $43,031.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,177,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,140,417.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,032 shares of company stock valued at $646,775 over the last three months.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Shares of ALHC opened at $11.61 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.