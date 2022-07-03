First Quadrant LLC CA Makes New Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 344,986 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,284,000 after purchasing an additional 321,113 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 246,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 746.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 177,448 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,316.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

TDS opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 80.90%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

