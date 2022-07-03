First Quadrant LLC CA Purchases New Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,141,000 after purchasing an additional 85,055 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,217,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,966,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,007,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,387,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,436,200 in the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBKR opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.40. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

