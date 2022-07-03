First Quadrant LLC CA Purchases New Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Conduent makes up approximately 0.2% of First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 689,259 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 411,422 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Conduent by 114.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,375 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,631,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 306,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Conduent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,657,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Conduent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of CNDT opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

