First Quadrant LLC CA Sells 4,237 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

First Quadrant LLC CA decreased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ryder System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on R shares. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

R stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

