First Quadrant LLC CA Takes $38,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $15.44 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

AMKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

