First Quadrant LLC CA Takes $44,000 Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Insurance accounts for about 0.2% of First Quadrant LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,736 shares in the company, valued at $610,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $158.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.74 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -6.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRTG. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

