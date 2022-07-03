First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 147,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,532. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 1.9% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,309,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 380.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,011,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 800,811 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 883,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 62.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

