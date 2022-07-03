First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Short Interest Update

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,532. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,309,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 380.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,011,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 800,811 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 883,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $4,047,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

