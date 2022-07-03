First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 39,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,462. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDIV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the period.

