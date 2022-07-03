First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the May 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 35,738 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Shares of FEMS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 218,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.809 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%.

