First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE FEI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 63,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,345. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the third quarter worth $92,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 198,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

