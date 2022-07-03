Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $216.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $249.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.72.

FIVE opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.09 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.28.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $5,113,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Five Below by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $99,170,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

