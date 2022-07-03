Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 million, a P/E ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 0.80. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 455,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,000. Grassi Investment Management owned about 4.52% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

