Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 10.2% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $119,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after buying an additional 4,316,893 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,076.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,185,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $91,212,000 after buying an additional 1,999,927 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after buying an additional 1,864,521 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $29.20 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

