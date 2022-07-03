Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $38.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.62.

FCX opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

