FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 2.55% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 578.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,189. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74.

