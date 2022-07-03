Gala Achieves Market Cap of $374.08 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Gala has a total market cap of $374.08 million and $103.66 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,516.73 or 1.00088315 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.