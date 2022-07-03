Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 148 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,479,000 after buying an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.23. 1,748,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

