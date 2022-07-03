Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.6% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Boeing by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Boeing stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.84. 7,627,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,828,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

