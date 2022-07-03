Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $359,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. 290,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,001. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

