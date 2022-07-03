Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock traded down $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,462,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.19. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $193.62 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

