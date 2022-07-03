GAMEE Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $272,537.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00157169 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 83% against the dollar and now trades at $252.21 or 0.01312414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085282 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016428 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

