Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Cut to $265.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $244.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

