Gateway Advisory LLC Buys 931 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research firms have commented on COF. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

NYSE:COF opened at $106.82 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.84.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.