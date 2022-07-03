Gateway Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gateway Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.