Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $201,000 in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

PHB stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

