Gateway Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.