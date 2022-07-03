Gateway Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.2% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after buying an additional 241,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,159,000 after buying an additional 98,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,738,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $135.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

