GCN Coin Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market cap of $23,515.54 and $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00029724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00262424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002401 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000682 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

