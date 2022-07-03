Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GENGF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

