General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) is Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 628,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. General American Investors makes up about 7.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.58% of General American Investors worth $26,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $35.59 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13.

In other General American Investors news, Chairman Spencer Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,934 shares of company stock worth $163,565. 8.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General American Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.