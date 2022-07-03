General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Short Interest Update

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GESI opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69. General European Strategic Investments has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $23.00.
General European Strategic Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
