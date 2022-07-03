General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,466 shares of company stock worth $7,399,768. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

