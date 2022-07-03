Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Up 29.4% in June

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Generation Income Properties stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%.
About Generation Income Properties (Get Rating)
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
