Genesis Shards Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $148,528.04 and $4,301.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00166162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00710470 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00085708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016353 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

