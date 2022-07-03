Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the May 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,180,000. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,264,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 263,901 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.81. 78,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.30. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 29.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

