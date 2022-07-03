GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Shares of GIGM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

GigaMedia ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 65.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%.

About GigaMedia (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.