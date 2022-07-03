Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Short Interest Up 39.2% in June

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 376,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 182,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 141.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,179. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 51,748 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 37,462 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

