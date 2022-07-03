Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 56.0% in June

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 833,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 523,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 93,087 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 178.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $12.61. 99,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.