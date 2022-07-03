Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) is Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $20,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 530,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 163,296 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 190,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $22.92. 1,175,331 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

