Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Bought by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 230,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,864 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 473,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000.

BATS PFFD opened at $21.44 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

