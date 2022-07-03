Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GFX remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. 3,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

